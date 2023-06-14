Ziggi's Coffee Expanding to Anthem, Arizona

Ziggi's Coffee announced the opening of its first location in Anthem. This new location is a drive-thru, featuring a convenient walk-up window and outdoor seating for the community to gather. This exciting expansion into Anthem marks a significant milestone for Ziggi's and promises to bring a fresh and vibrant coffee experience to the community.

Cheryl Clark-Stoner and Larry Adams, the local franchise owners, are enthusiastic about introducing Ziggi's to the Anthem community. With their extensive experience and passion for delivering exceptional service, Cheryl and Larry are confident that their Ziggi’s location will become a beloved gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

"When researching potential franchises, we were immediately drawn to Ziggi's due to its exceptional growth potential and family-oriented approach to marketing their brand," says Cheryl Clark-Stoner. "We recognized Anthem as a smaller community with tremendous growth on the horizon, and we wanted to be a part of the neighborhood and contribute to the community-minded local businesses."

Larry adds, "Our vision for Ziggi's in Anthem is not only to serve the best handcrafted beverages but also to foster strong relationships with our neighbors and team members. We aim to provide Anthem with fresh options for their favorite drinks while becoming actively involved in the community and making a positive impact on our customers' day."

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 1, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Energy Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.