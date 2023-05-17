Ziggi’s Coffee Gives Back to the Community

Ziggi’s Coffee has announced each of the franchise locations will be participating in Mental Health Awareness Month by fundraising for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Revital Colorado.

Ziggi’s Coffee provides a convenient way for guests to re-energize during the day. Through its drive-thru experience, Ziggi’s Coffee sparks joy by offering a superior cup of coffee with a personal touch. The brand is committed to the well-being of its communities and is looking to expand its service beyond its business by supporting organizations that are actively raising awareness, providing resources, and ending the stigma of mental illness.

“Mental Health is a topic that is deeply personal for many and affects every single community,” says Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “As a community-driven company, we are looking to do our part by supporting Mental Health Awareness Month by raising funds for two incredible organizations.”

NAMI is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness through advocacy, education, support, and public awareness. From May 15th – 31st, Ziggi’s customers will have the opportunity to round up their total or donate an additional amount at the time of purchase. Funds raised for NAMI will go to each location’s local state chapter to support NAMI’s efforts locally, including support groups, training, education classes, and advocacy work.

Revital Colorado is a non-profit organization that provides support and encouragement through a variety of services that revitalize the minds, bodies, and spirits of first responders and their families. On May 20th, $1 from every drink sold at Ziggi’s will be donated back to Revital Colorado to support their ongoing efforts in combatting mental illness among first responders and their families, including group outings, retreats, department training, and clinical counseling. This is the second year in a row Ziggi’s is partnering with Revital Colorado to fundraise for their ongoing programming.

“Engaging with these organizations has opened my eyes to the stigma around mental health and shown me how important these services are to the communities they serve,” continues Knudsen. “Everyone should have access to the resources they need to prioritize their mental health.”

Ziggi’s was founded by husband and wife duo, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, who envisioned a warm and welcoming place where communities could come together and connect with one another. The pair chose coffee as the vessel to bring this idea to life, and with unwavering determination, hard work, and sheer passion for their goal, they opened their first Ziggi’s location in Longmont, Colorado. Since then, the brand has grown to 70 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing positivity to those they serve. Ziggi’s Coffee continues to stay true to the Knudsen’s original dream, connecting with communities in a unique, convenient way through its superior products and service.