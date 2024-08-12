For 20 years, Denver’s own Ziggi’s Coffee has emerged one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of eats and treats. In honor of its 20th anniversary, Ziggi’s Coffee has unveiled its special birthday lineup, featuring a collection of flavors that embody the joy and golden essence of the occasion.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee’s journey is a testament to hard work, dedication and the exceptional efforts of its team. Initially launched as Gizzi’s Coffee with a partner who left the business shortly after but kept the original name, the financially strapped Knudsen’s ingeniously altered their exterior sign by adding one letter and dropping another. This creative solution gave birth to the now well-known name, Ziggi’s Coffee. The duo risked their financial livelihoods, investing every penny they had into the business – even living solely off the customer tip jar for years – in commitment and belief in their vision of operating a coffee shop that could serve as a conduit for community connection. Over the years, Ziggi’s Coffee has secured 339 franchise signings across 38 states, sold over 11 million drinks and served over 85 communities. In 2024 alone, the brand has rapidly expanded, hosting 16 grand openings, bringing its total location count to 94. It aims to surpass 100 locations by the end of the year.

Specifically, Ziggi’s Coffee’s 20th Anniversary items include:

Celebration Blender – A frozen treat featuring a delightful vanilla cupcake flavor blended with chilled milk and topped with whipped cream and edible gold flakes. Available in Kidzone, 16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz sizes starting at $5.35.

Celebration Cold Foam – A creamy, cake-flavored foam that can be topped on any Ziggi’s cold drink. Available for suggested price of $1.25.

“When I think back to our humble beginnings and see where Ziggi’s Coffee stands today, there’s an enormous sense of pride and appreciation,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support and dedication of so many incredible people. Here’s to the next 20 years of growth, success and shared moments.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.