Ziggi’s Coffee Inks 18-Unit Deal to Grow in Midwest

Ziggi’s Coffee announced a development deal to bring 18 new locations to the Midwest. Ziggi’s is eager to continue their national expansion and to introduce more communities throughout Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana to a better coffee experience.

Ziggi’s Coffee provides a convenient way for guests to re-energize during the day. Through its drive-thru experience, Ziggi’s Coffee sparks joy by offering a superior cup of coffee with a personal touch. The brand has partnered with a new franchisee, who would like to remain anonymous, to help continue towards their goal of providing the country with a superior way to enjoy coffee.

The new franchisee was eager to find a brand to partner with that aligned with his values and goals; he was impressed by Ziggi’s exceptional brand reputation, unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to community outreach. He is thrilled to be expanding his portfolio with Ziggi's and working to help expand the brand’s footprint in the Midwest.

This new deal is testament to the incredible growth Ziggi’s has seen and the innovative processes and systems they have put in place in order to help franchisees find success with the brand. This partnership will continue Ziggi’s expansion into Illinois where they have one location currently open, two in Indiana and will mark the brand’s entrance into the state of Kentucky. Ziggi’s is thrilled to be building a new partnership to help broaden their reach.

VP of Franchise Development at Ziggi’s Coffee, Justin Livingston expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “We are so excited about the agreement we have made with our new franchisee and fully trust him to help us carry out our passion of providing an unparalleled coffee experience. We cannot wait to integrate into more communities throughout the Midwest and continue to share our uniquely positive customer experience and diverse menu with the area.”

Ziggi’s was founded by husband-and-wife duo, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, who envisioned a warm and welcoming place where communities could come together and connect with one another. The pair chose coffee as the vessel to bring this idea to life, and with unwavering determination, hard work, and sheer passion for their goal, they opened their first Ziggi’s location in Longmont, Colorado. Since then, the brand has grown to 70 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing positivity to those they serve. Ziggi’s Coffee continues to stay true to the Knudsen’s original dream, connecting with communities in a unique, convenient way through its superior products and service.