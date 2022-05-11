Ziggi’s Coffee Lands in Eaton, Colorado

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of a new location in Eaton, Colorado. Located at 380 S. Elm Ave., this new location is owned by local franchisees, Andrew Rauch and Devin Ferrey, and features a drive-thru and convenient walk-up window.

“We joined the Ziggi’s Franchise Family because they are truly a company with a great program, great people and great coffee,” says Andrew Rauch. “We are excited to open the first Ziggi’s location in Eaton, Colorado and be a part of this growing community.”

This is the franchise duo’s second Ziggi’s location, with the other located in Wellington. From the success of their first location, they were ready to open another Ziggi’s in a small town where they could truly make an impact. This coffee drive-thru will give the community a place to grab a delicious cup of coffee, breakfast or snack item on-the-go. The drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 5:00am-6:00pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6:00am-6:00pm.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 28th, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.