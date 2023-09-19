Ziggi's Coffee Lands in Greenfield, Indiana

Ziggi's Coffee announced the opening of its newest location in Greenfield, Indiana. The café and drive-thru location will be owned and operated by franchise owners Craig and Lindsey Adams, marking their second Ziggi's Coffee location.

The Adams' are thrilled to bring Ziggi's Coffee to the Greenfield community and continue serving the surrounding areas outside of Indianapolis. This new location will be the third Ziggi's Coffee in Indiana, as the company continues to expand its nationwide presence.

"We are excited to bring our passion for coffee and community to Greenfield," says Craig Adams. "We believe that Ziggi's Coffee will be a great addition to the area, and we look forward to serving our customers with the same quality and care that we have become known for."

Craig and Lindsey Adams are dedicated to fostering a warm and welcoming environment, where customers can not only savor top-quality beverages and snacks but also engage in a sense of community that Ziggi's Coffee is renowned for.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 30, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Energy Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.