Ziggi’s Coffee Lands in Newcastle, Oklahoma

Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is now open in Newcastle, Oklahoma. The new drive-thru, which also features a walk-up window and heated patio, is located at 2184 N. Main St., and is owned by franchisees Scott and Karissa Stevenson.

“We are looking forward to serving the best product, while providing the best service and investing in the Newcastle community,” says Karissa Stevenson. “By building a great team and staying true to our values of service and quality, we hope to become the best part of your day and create an experience that keeps you coming back for more.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Jan. 21, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.