    Ziggi's Coffee to Launch Firecracker Blender Drink in Honor of Independence Day

    Industry News | June 21, 2021
    Ziggi's Coffee Firecracker drink
    Ziggi's Coffe
    It’s available in all menu sizes.

    Fast-growing Ziggi’s Coffee based in Longmont, Colorado, is introducing a limited-time-offering in celebration of Independence Day.

    From July 2-9 (or while supplies last), Ziggi’s customers can order the family-friendly Firecracker Blender - a red, white and blue caffeine-free treat. The drink features a vanilla frozen blender base with strawberry puree, blue white chocolate drizzle, topped with whipped cream and popping candy.

    The item will be available at each of the more than 30 Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide (Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and California),

    It’s available in all menu sizes - $5.70 for a 16 oz., $6.20 for a 20 oz., $6.75 for a 24 oz., $7.90 for a 32 oz. and $2.85 for a unique kidZone size (all before tax). Mobile app, Alexa Skill and third-party delivery service orders are excluded.

