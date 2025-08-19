Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving the finest roasted coffee, handcrafted drinks, innovative Dirty Sodas and a variety of eats and treats, today announced its new fall menu that reimagines classic seasonal flavors and a delivers a fresh take that goes far beyond the expected. Available August 19 through November 3, Ziggi’s Coffee’s new fall menu is headlined by the Mike’s Hot Honey Latte, a bold blend that elevates familiar fall notes with the surprising yet delicious pairing of sweet heat. Joining the lineup are two new Dirty Sodas showcasing the season’s classic tastes of apple, cinnamon and of course, pumpkin.

Ziggi’s Coffee collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey brings the “swicy” flavor sensation to the coffee world on a national scale for the first-time. Available hot, iced or blended and offered in 12oz (hot only) to 32oz sizes starting at $5.25, the new latte combines the iconic signature sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey with Ziggi’s smooth espresso and buttery pecan flavor.

To celebrate this unique pairing, the two brands are launching the “Unexpected Duo Contest,” giving one lucky winner an expenses-paid trip for two this October to Brooklyn, NY and dine at Paulie Gee’s Pizzeria – the birthplace of Mike’s Hot Honey. Guests can enter for a chance to win by sharing their own “unexpected duo” story with a photo or video at www.ziggiscoffee.com/unexpectedduos showcasing the connections and flavors that make life sweet, spicy and unforgettable. And to spice up the deal, every entry comes with a promo code good for a free 16oz Mike’s Hot Honey Latte, redeemable online or through the Ziggi’s mobile app.

“Partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey is a first for the larger-scale coffee world, and we’re proud to be leading the charge,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Hot honey in coffee isn’t something you see every day, but the rise of bold, sweet-heat flavors shows people are ready for it. By pairing Mike’s signature sweet heat with the richness of butter pecan, we’ve created a latte that’s as innovative as it is delicious – one that redefines traditional fall flavors.”

Additional highlights of the limited time fall menu from Ziggi’s Coffee include:

The OMG! (Oh My Gourd) Dirty Soda – A blend of Pepsi with pumpkin flavor and vanilla creamer, finished with a sweet pumpkin drizzle. Available iced, floated or frozen and in 20oz or 32oz starting at $4.69.

The Not Your Granny’s Apple Dirty Soda – Combines Starry with apple and cinnamon flavors and vanilla creamer, topped with a delectable caramel drizzle. Available iced, floated or frozen and in 20oz or 32oz starting at $4.39.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ziggi’s Coffee for our first-ever national collaboration in the coffee world,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “Mike’s Hot Honey and coffee are a match made in flavor heaven. The sweet heat of our honey pairs perfectly with the rich, bold taste of Ziggi’s latte. As a fellow brand founded by an entrepreneur, we have a deep appreciation for Ziggi’s passion and dedication, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand in the beverage arena in such a big way alongside them.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher quality beverages and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For updates, more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis. To view the terms and conditions for the Unexpected Duo Contest, visit: https://ziggiscoffee.com/db/other-pages/unexpectedduosofficialrules.html.