Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty coffee franchises known for its handcrafted beverages and crave-worthy eats, announced it is making waves with the launch of Bad Bruce – a totally jaw-some, limited-time Dirty Soda created to celebrate Discovery Channel’s epic return of Shark Week. Available at more than 100 Ziggi’s Coffee locations nationwide from July 20 – 27, this exciting new frozen drink is a reimagined twist on the fan-favorite Bruce, fin-tuned to capture the high-octane thrills, splashy fun and deep-sea drama of Shark Week – the longest-running cable programming event in history and a pop culture phenomenon that continues to hook audiences with its exhilarating specials and shark‑fueled education. It’s the perfect way for fans to sink their teeth into summer’s most iconic TV tradition.

Bad Bruce is a fun twist on Ziggi’s Coffee’s beloved Bruce Dirty Soda – served in the brand’s signature Frozen style and designed to cool you down during even the most intense Shark Week marathons. Available in 20 oz and 32 oz sizes starting at $5.04, this refreshingly fierce, slushie-style drink blends Starry Lemon Lime with tropical pineapple, coconut, blue raspberry and vanilla cream, then dives deeper with a splash of pomegranate, strawberry popping boba and a gummy shark topper. Fans who snag one during the promo window will also receive a FREE limited-edition Bad Bruce car air freshener, while supplies last – and first-time Ziggi’s Coffee customers can visit www.ziggiscoffee.net/dirtysoda to submit their email for a chance to score a FREE 20 oz Bad Bruce during the promotional period.

“Shark Week is a cultural phenomenon, and we wanted to dive in with something bold, epic and fun,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Ziggi’s Coffee is proud to partner with Discovery and serve up something that’s not just delicious, but a full-on experience that captures the thrill, flavor and playful spirit of the beloved pop culture moment in every sip – it’s vibrant, textural and has just the right amount of bite. We had a blast creating it and can’t wait for our guests to get hooked.”

This exclusive launch marks another bold move for Ziggi’s Coffee as the brand continues to lead innovation in the Dirty Soda category. With more than 22 signature recipes and three unique preparation styles – Floated, Frozen, and Cold Foam – Ziggi’s Coffee’s Dirty Sodas deliver a highly customizable, crave-worthy experience for every guest.

“The Dirty Soda trend is here to stay, and we’re incredibly proud to be the first national coffee brand to embrace the explosive category and elevate it to a whole new level in a way that only Ziggi’s Coffee can,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our Dirty Soda menu is unlike any other in the country, boasting incredible flavor combinations with the ability for guests to customize based on their individual preferences. From add-ons and add-ins, to making any on the menu frozen, the options are endless. Our product development team’s creativity was truly brought to life by the visual elements that the Bad Bruce offers, such as the color combinations of strawberry boba and pomegranate and of course shark gummies.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher‑quality beverages and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For updates, more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis.