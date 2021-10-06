Ziggi’s Coffee Makes Texas Debut

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is bringing its uniquely hand-crafted drinks and fast and friendly service to Texas with its new location in Katy. This is the first location in the state and features an indoor café and convenient drive-thru.

To celebrate, there will be a Grand Opening on Saturday, Oct. 16 where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new location offers a wide selection of hand-crafted beverages from coffee classics to Red Bull Infusions, as well as a variety of delicious food options. They also offer a kidZone menu with kid-friendly items like the Sharkbite Slushie and Frozen Campfire Cocoa.

Local franchise owners, Amber and David King can’t wait for their community to taste the quality products Ziggi’s has to offer. “When we first tried the coffee, we ranted and raved and wondered why we didn’t have something like this in Texas,” says Amber. “Now that we are celebrating our Grand Opening, we are so excited for the Katy community to try Ziggi’s for themselves and hope they love it as much as we do.”