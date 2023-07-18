Ziggi's Coffee to Open Second Tulsa Location

Ziggi's Coffee, a leading specialty coffee franchise, announced the opening of its second location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This new location is a drive-thru and café model, giving customers a convenient spot to grab their favorite beverage or food item on-the-go, or sit down and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of Ziggi’s.

Brian and Leigh-Anne Crites, the local franchise owners, are thrilled to bring Ziggi's to their community. After meeting the Ziggi's team for the first time, Brian and Leigh-Anne Crites knew it was the perfect franchise company for them to join. The Crites have received immense support every step of the way, allowing them to confidently navigate the new venture.

“Our goal is to build a team that can provide our guests with the best part of their day,” said Brian and Leigh-Anne Crites. “We are looking forward to serving our customers with exceptional care and convenience.”

Tulsa, known for its historic charm, vibrant arts scene and family-friendly environment, was the ideal location for the Crites to establish their first Ziggi's Coffee franchise. They were drawn to the city's small-town feel within a larger urban setting, where neighbors genuinely help one another.

“Whether they choose to experience our friendly service through our convenient drive-thru, or step inside our inviting café, every customer will be greeted with a smile,” continued Crites. “With our café, we aim to create an atmosphere that feels like an extension of our customers’ own kitchen. We are cultivating a space where they can enjoy our wide menu variety and connect with one another.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 29, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Energy Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.