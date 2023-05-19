Ziggi’s Coffee Opening First Store in Delta Community

Ziggi’s Coffee continues expansion in the Colorado area, bringing its first location to the Delta community. This new location is a drive-thru, featuring a convenient walk-up window and outdoor seating for the community to gather. Local franchise owners, Blake and Danielle Bynum, are thrilled to bring the taste of Ziggi’s to the town of Delta, Colo.

The Bynum family has deep roots in Delta, having raised their three children in this community. With the opening of their Ziggi's location, they are excited to continue fostering their friendships, creating new memories, and building relationships with their fellow community members. As proud locals, the Bynums are eager to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the Delta area.

"We chose to franchise with Ziggi’s because of their unwavering commitment to quality, service and community,” says Blake Bynum. “We are proud to partner with a franchise that sources many of their products locally, in Colorado, and can’t wait to share our love of great coffee with our community in Delta.”

This location will be open until 9pm during the week to serve as a great outdoor hang out place for the community to enjoy a wide variety of products. Customers can download the Ziggi’s Mobile App to begin browsing this extensive menu and learn more about the benefits of their loyalty program.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, May 27, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Energy Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.