Ziggi’s Coffee, a rapidly growing specialty coffee franchise, is opening it’s fourth Longmont location at 3730 Bramante Drive on Friday, June 27, 2025. The new café and drive-thru will bring 30 new jobs to the area and continue the brand’s mission to deliver high-quality coffee and customer service to the Longmont community where it first opened 21 years ago.

To celebrate the grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee will host a weeklong series of events and promotions from July 7-12, starting with a fundraiser to benefit local schools within the St. Vrain Valley School district. From July 7 to July 11, Ziggi’s will donate 10% of all sales to Blue Mountain Elementary, Eagle Crest Elementary, Altona Middle School, and Silver Creek High School, with the funds split evenly among the schools.

The grand opening celebration will culminate on Saturday, July 12, with a Community Celebration Day from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. All customers will receive 50 percent of any menu drink, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (during select hours), guests can enjoy family-friendly festivities, including:

Face Painting

Balloon Artist

Cornhole

Longmont Humane Society

Monty the Longmonster (a beloved local mascot)

At noon, Ziggi’s will present a check with the fundraiser proceeds to representatives from the four local schools. “We are thrilled to open our fourth location in Longmont – a place that means so much to Ziggi’s,” said Brandon Knudsen, co-founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This is where our journey began and we’re honored to continue growing the same community that supported my wife, Camrin, and I more than 20 years ago. This new location will allow us to serve even more residents of Longmont while giving back to some of the schools nearby as part of the celebration.” “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Brandon and Camrin for several years and it’s been incredible to watch Ziggi’s Coffee grow from a local startup into a thriving national brand – all while staying deeply rooted in Longmont,” said Scott Cook, CEO of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their continued expansion, including this fourth location in Longmont, is a testament to their impact on our local economy and community. As active members of the Chamber, we’re proud to support them and excited to help celebrate this newest opening in the west side of Longmont.”

The new 1,800 sq. ft. location will feature both a café and drive-thru, offering convenient access to Ziggi’s signature menu, including coffee, lattes, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Dirty Sodas and more, alongside a variety of eats and treats.

Hours of operation for this location are Monday through Friday from 5:00 AM – 7:00 PM and Saturday through Sunday from 6:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

Ziggi’s Coffee remains dedicated to fostering connection through quality beverages and community engagement. Customers can stay up to date on promotions and rewards by joining the Ziggi’s Rewards program at: www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.