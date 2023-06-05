Ziggi’s Coffee Opening Third Store in Fort Collins

Ziggi’s Coffee continues expansion in the Northern Colorado area, bringing its third location to the Fort Collins community. This new location is a drive-thru, featuring a convenient walk-up window and outdoor seating for the community to gather. Local business owners, Andrew Rauch and Devin Ferrey, are thrilled to bring this new location to their hometown of Fort Collins.

This drive-thru marks the third Ziggi’s location that franchise owners, Rauch and Ferrey, have opened. Their additional locations are located in Wellington and Eaton, with two more on the way in Ault and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

With two other Ziggi’s locations in Fort Collins, this dynamic duo is excited about opening this particular location to provide the taste of Ziggi’s in the east part of Fort Collins. This allows customers all over the town to have a convenient Ziggi’s to visit for their morning coffee or afternoon caffeine jolt. Customers can download the Ziggi’s Mobile App to begin browsing this extensive menu and learn more about the benefits of their loyalty program.

"We can’t wait for this location to open on 12th street,” said Rauch. “This is such an incredible community, and we are really looking forward to serving a wide variety of products and being a convenient place for everyone, from commuters to local residents.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 17, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Energy Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.