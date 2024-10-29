Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, announced the grand opening of its 100th store, located at 51 North 42nd Ave in Brighton, CO, on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 AM. This milestone location is expected to create approximately 15 new jobs in the local community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place to commemorate the opening, with Ziggi’s Coffee founders Brandon and Camrin Knudson joining the celebration.

Owned and operated by the Jeff and Bambi Brady and their family, this new Ziggi’s Coffee marks the brand’s first location in Brighton, CO. The 624 sq. ft. coffee shop is a drive-thru only design, to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos and paninis to baked goods like breads, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“We are thrilled to open our 100th location in our home state of Colorado, making this milestone all the more special,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s Coffee is about more than serving high-quality drinks and food. It’s about creating connections in the communities we serve, and we are confident the Brady family’s deep ties to Brighton will help make their store a true hub for the local residents.”

Established in 2004 by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee proudly celebrates the opening of its 100th location, showcasing the dedication and hard work of its team. Over the years, the brand has achieved 340 franchise signings across 38 states, served over 11 million beverages and reached nearly 100 communities. All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are designed to be welcoming spaces where people can come together, connect and build relationships. The new Ziggi’s Coffee of Brighton aims to be a community hub where residents can enjoy not only a delicious cup of coffee but also a warm smile, tasty treats and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“Having grown up together in Brighton, my family and I are thrilled to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to the place we’ve always called home,” said Jeff Brady, local franchise owner. “Bambi and I graduated from Brighton High School, we were married here and two of our three children were born at Platte Valley Medical Center. When looking for a location for our family business, it made perfect sense to come home to Brighton, where our story began. We’re excited to offer our community a space where people can enjoy great coffee, connect with each other and feel genuinely welcome. This shop is a reflection of our love for Brighton, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Brighton are 6 AM – 6 PM daily.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis.