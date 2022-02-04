Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Broomfield, Colorado

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of a new location in Broomfield, Colorado. Located at 5139 W. 120th Ave., this new location is owned by local franchisees, Taffy and Nolan Nichols, and features an indoor café and a convenient drive-thru lane.

“We chose to franchise with Ziggi’s not only because it helped us become small-business owners, but because we wanted to join the Ziggi’s family, and they really are a family,” says Taffy Nichols.

After growing up in Broomfield and watching the town grow in every way, Taffy felt inspired to open a locally owned business in her hometown. She has the desire to be a part of the community that shaped her and is ready to open this new Ziggi’s location.

“The Broomfield and Westminster neighborhoods will love our amazing flavors, quality coffee and incredible gluten-free food options,” continues Nichols. “The best part? We get to share our favorite coffee shop with our community.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Feb. 12, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.