Ziggi’s Coffee Opens First Location in Fort Morgan, Colorado

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of their first location in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Located at 17556 County Road 20, this new location is owned by local franchisees, Nathan and Paula Eastin, and features a drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.

This Eastin's both grew up in small towns, raised their boys in small towns and understand the value of owning a local business in these types of communities by supporting local schools, sports teams and various community initiatives.

"Fort Morgan has so much to offer as a rural small town in Colorado,” says Paula Eastin. “We are excited to add value to this community, especially through engaging employment opportunities in a fun working environment.”

This new Ziggi’s location will give the community a place to grab a delicious cup of coffee, breakfast or snack item on-the-go. This location is open Monday – Friday from 5:00am – 7:00pm and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00am – 7:00pm.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of a new community, building relationships and bringing high quality coffee, specialty drinks and food items to the surrounding area, all while embracing the Ziggi’s motto to be ‘the best part of your day’ in Morgan County,” continued Eastin.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 1st, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.