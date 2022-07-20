Ziggi’s Coffee Opens First Store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of their first location in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Located at 1452 N. Kingshighway St., this new location is owned by local franchisees, Garret, Logan, Mike and Linda Light, and features a drive-thru with a convenient walk-up window.

"We chose to join the Ziggi’s family because they are a fast-growing company with incredible variety and quality of products,” says Garret Light. “We are excited to be the first Ziggi’s franchise in Missouri and look forward to expanding into other communities in the coming years.”

The Lights are bringing something new and exciting to the town of Cape Girardeau. This new Ziggi’s location will give the community a place to grab a delicious cup of coffee, breakfast or snack item on-the-go. This location is open Monday – Friday from 5:00am – 7:00pm and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00am – 7:00pm.

"Cape Girardeau has a strong customer base and was in need of quality beverage products,” continues Light. “We know that Ziggi’s will be a welcome addition to our community that we have lived and worked in our whole lives.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 30, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.