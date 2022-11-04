Ziggi's Coffee Opens Fourth Denver Location

Ziggi’s Coffee announces the opening of its fourth Denver location at 5210 Leetsdale Dr. The converted old bank building has been repurposed as a convenient drive-thru for what is now the company’s 60th location across the U.S.

All four Denver-area locations are owned by local resident and franchisee, Dana Hunsinger. With Ziggi’s in East, West, North and now Central Denver, residents have convenient access to quality drinks and food options on the go.

“As a Denver native with a long family history in Colorado, I am excited to have four businesses to call my own,” says Hunsinger. “Each one gives me the opportunity to connect with a different community and make a positive impact on our customers by being the best part of their day.”

The Northern Colorado-based company has experienced rapid growth throughout the state from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs and Fort Morgan to Cortez. Now Ziggi’s is covering a wider footprint across the Denver Metro Area with the three additional Denver locations in Lakewood, Federal Heights and Aurora.

Founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado in 2004, Ziggi’s has expanded throughout the Centennial State and beyond with 60 locations in 12 states and 120 additional units in development.