Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Herriman, Utah

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee is bringing its uniquely handcrafted drinks and fast and friendly service to Utah with its new location in Herriman. Located at 12058 S. Carlsbad Way, this new location features a convenient drive-thru with a walk-up window.

Local franchise owners, Lisa Tran and David Chance, are excited for the town of Herriman to get a taste of Ziggi’s. “This menu is unlike any other coffee shop in Utah and is very inclusive to kids,” said Tran. “This variety is going to be the perfect addition to our family-centered community.”

After continuing to receive strong community support, Tran and Chance are ready for this new Ziggi’s Coffee location to open in the growing town of Herriman.

“I wanted to join the coffee industry for one simple reason: I love coffee, coffee is fuel,” continues Tran.

Ziggi’s Coffee was the ideal opportunity for Tran and Chance to join this industry and open a successful business in their local community.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Dec. 11, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Red Bull Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.