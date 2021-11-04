Ziggi’s Coffee Opens its 40th Location

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of their 40th location. Founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado. by Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has quickly grown into a trustworthy, reliable and acclaimed franchise. From the beginning, Ziggi’s Coffee’s mission has always been simple: Not only provide a superior cup of coffee, but also superior service customers can rely on.

With the same attention to detail that has gone into creating the perfect cup of coffee, the Ziggi's Franchise opportunity was created after over a decade of running successful café and drive-thru locations. There are now 40 Ziggi’s Coffee locations across the country, with over 100 stores in development spanning 25 states.

“We are humbled by the continued growth of the Ziggi’s Coffee brand. When we started this company over 15 years ago, we could only dream of this success. Our value of creating meaningful, community-focused relationships is what truly makes us a family that stretches across the nation,” says Brandon Knudsen. “We are grateful to our franchise owners and local communities that have made this possible and we look forward to the continued expansion of Ziggi’s Coffee.”

Ziggi’s Coffee’s newest location is in Loveland, Colo., and is owned by local franchisees, Jill and Greg Bland. Located at 2016 W. Eisenhower Blvd., this new shop features a convenient drive-thru with a walk-up window. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Red Bull Infusions, a variety of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.

“When we first decided to join the coffee industry, we researched several companies and ultimately decided to join the Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise,” adds Jill Bland. “They made us feel like more than just a number, we were truly joining a family. As big believers in the brand and the products, we couldn’t wait to grow with this up-and-coming company.”

Jill and Greg Bland opened their first Ziggi’s Coffee location in Loveland, Colo. in 2020 to lay down roots in their new hometown and get involved in the community. They now have two locations in Loveland, two in Colorado Springs and more on the way.

“The Ziggi’s Coffee Corporate team is an incredible resource for us as we continue to grow our footprint of Ziggi’s Coffee locations,” continues Jill Bland. “We have now opened four stores and it just keeps getting easier!”

This new drive-thru location is open Monday-Friday from 5:00am-7:00pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6:00am-7:00pm.