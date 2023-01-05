Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Lincoln, Nebraska

Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is has opened in Lincoln, Nebraska. With it, the Colorado-based company now has a presence in 14 states nationwide. The 1800 sq. ft. location features both an indoor café and convenient drive-thru and is the first business establishment in the Pine Woods Commercial Development.

Michael and Tammy Harris, both veterans of the United States Army, are now proud franchise owners. Michael Harris recently retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after completing five deployments, earning three bronze stars, and serving his country for 23 years. He and his wife are now ready to embark on a new adventure together where they can continue to bring value to their community with a company they both love.

“Tammy and I couldn’t be happier to be part of the Ziggi’s family and to share that with the people of Lincoln and surrounding areas,” says Michael. “One of the many things that enticed us about Ziggi’s was that it has something for everyone. From the dedicated kidZone menu to the delicious Red Bull Infusions, smoothies, teas and of course, coffee; it truly is a family experience.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, January 7, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.