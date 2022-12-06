Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Marion, Illinois

Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is now open in Marion, Illinois. The company now has locations in 13 states across the U.S. The new café and drive-thru is unique, as it is situated inside an existing business – Stevens Floral Gifts & Framing at 905 W. Main St. Both businesses are owned by Brandon and Kiley Chaplain. As seasoned business owners, the Chaplains look forward to this new addition and can’t wait to share Ziggi’s with the people of Marion and surrounding areas.

"We are so thrilled for this new opportunity to play an integral part in the community and become a place where people come together,” says Brandon Chaplain. “Ziggi’s Coffee has everything we could ever want in a business, from an amazing menu to an awesome support system. We just knew this would be the perfect fit for us and for our community.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, December 17, where guests will be treated to a free 16-ounce drink of choice. It’s the perfect time to enjoy one of Ziggi’s handcrafted beverages including the festive holiday lineup, featuring the classic Eggnog Latte, the fan-favorite Candy Cane Crunch, as well as the new Mistletoe Latte and the Yuletide Infusion. The new location also offers an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.