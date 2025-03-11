Ziggi’s Coffee announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 5721 Bellflower Blvd in Lakewood, on Tuesday, March 11 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 12 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first-time franchisee, Amar Mahmood, the 1,800 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Lakewood will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From March 17 to March 23, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

· March 17 – Swag Day: Guests can be one of the first 75 customers and receive a reusable Ziggi’s Coffee cup with any purchase. Plus, additional fun swag items will be available throughout the day, while supplies last.

· March 18 – 4x Points Day: Loyalty members will earn 4x the points on all purchases, making it the perfect day to rack up rewards.

· March 19 – Free 16oz Drink with Food Purchase: Guests can enjoy a complimentary 16oz drink of their choice with the purchase of any food item.

· March 20 – $4 Energy Infusions Day: Customers can fuel their day with a purchase of an Energy Infusion in any size for just $4, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

· March 21 – BOGO Drinks Day: Customers who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

· March 22 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter the contest for a chance to win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year.

· March 23 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We’re excited to continue the expansion of Ziggi’s Coffee across the state of California,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s Coffee is dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience, paired with a wide variety of top-quality food and beverage choices. We are looking forward to serving the residents of Lakewood and contribute as a trusted business partner to this vibrant community.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect, and deepen their relationships. Located southeast of Los Angeles, Ziggi’s Coffee of Lakewood aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites, and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“As a longstanding member of this community for over 22 years, I am thrilled to introduce Ziggi’s Coffee to Lakewood,” stated Amar Mahmood, Franchise Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Lakewood. “Having managed my own businesses for years, I sought out a brand that prioritizes community, quality and a successful business model. Ziggi’s Coffee emerged as the ideal choice. I am excited to join the Ziggi’s Coffee family, help it grow and positively impact the Lakewood community.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.