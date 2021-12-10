Ziggi’s Coffee Opens Opens Headquarters in Mead, Colorado

Colorado-based Ziggi’s Coffee has announced the opening of its new headquarters in Mead, Colo. In addition to housing the corporate team and an on-site training facility, this location features a café and convenient drive-thru.

Situated on the corner of Third and Welker (241 Welker Ave.), this new location is owned by the company’s founders, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen. “We are excited to grow our footprint in the community that has witnessed and supported our growth over the last 17 years. Northern Colorado has been our home base since we started this company back in 2004, and we are thrilled to bring the taste of Ziggi’s to our hometown at last,” said Brandon Knudsen.

In 2016, Ziggi’s Coffee launched its national franchise program and has since experienced immense growth. With 44 locations nationwide and over 100 additional units in development, the expansion into a new headquarters building was an exciting next step. This move will allow the Ziggi’s Corporate Team to expand their personnel as the Ziggi’s brand continues to thrive. The Ziggi’s Corporate Team provides training, operational and marketing support to franchise owners every step of the way to ensure continuity and success.

“This new facility will allow our franchise owners to not only receive the best support possible, but also provide them with a unique training experience,” continues Knudsen. “They will now be able to learn how to fully operate a Ziggi’s location through our hands-on lab, test out their training at our on-site café and drive-thru and serve as a valuable resource for their staff.”

The new café and drive-thru location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to Red Bull Infusions, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items. With their robust menu, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The café and drive-thru is open Monday-Friday from 5:00am-7:00pm and Saturday-Sunday from 6:00am-7:00pm.