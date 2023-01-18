Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Pendleton, Indiana

Ziggi’s Coffee now has two locations open in Indiana, both opening just one week apart from each other. The company opened in the town of Avon on January 10, and now the one in Pendleton is open for business and ready to serve the community. The location features a convenient drive-thru, as well as a 1600 sq. ft. café, located off S. Indiana 13 in the newly built Ingalls Creek Shoppes.

Local owners, Craig and Lindsay Adams, both grew up in small Indiana towns and currently live in Carmel, Indiana with their two little boys. They say one of the reasons they chose to invest in Ziggi’s was because it reminded them of their childhoods and the sense of community that they experienced.

“When I first stepped into a Ziggi’s, I felt like family,” says Craig Adams. “As new business owners, Lindsay and I look forward to providing our customers with the same inviting experience that inspired us. We can’t wait to connect with our employees, customers and local businesses, while working hard to become the Best Part of Your Day.”

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Jan. 28, where guests will be treated to a free 16oz drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.