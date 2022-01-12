Ziggi's Coffee Opens in Tempe, Arizona

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of a new location in Tempe, Ariz. Located at 1135 E. Apache Blvd., Ste. 113, this new location is owned by local franchisees, Warren and Rhonda Stenseth, and features an indoor café with a convenient walk-up window where orders can be placed.

"We love the coffee atmosphere and are thrilled to join the industry with Ziggi’s,” says Rhonda Stenseth. “This company’s family-oriented values, high-quality coffee and commitment to providing superior customer service made them the perfect fit for us to confidently open a coffee shop in Tempe.”

The Stenseth’s are ready to welcome the ASU students back from winter break with this new café right in the heart of Tempe. “This community is incredibly welcoming, and we can’t wait to serve as a place for friends and family to gather with one another,” continued Stenseth.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, Jan. 22, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.