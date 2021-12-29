Ziggi’s Coffee Opens Third Store in Colorado Springs

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of its third location in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Located at 15 S. Rockrimmon Blvd., this new location features a convenient double drive-thru lane with a walk-up window.

Local franchise owners, Jill and Greg Bland, own the two additional Ziggi’s Coffee locations in Colorado Springs, as well as two locations in Loveland, Colo. The seasoned Ziggi’s franchisees were looking for the perfect location to open their fifth Ziggi’s when they travelled out to this site on a whim.

“We heard that there was an old, abandoned bank that has sat empty for well over a decade, and our interest was piqued, we had to go visit,” says Jill Bland. “I immediately fell in love with the location and knew that we could renovate and restore this building to make it look amazing again.”

The full interior of this building was gutted and built back up to meet the needs of a Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru location. Although the original building, walls, foundation and drive-thru canopy were kept, they received a much-needed face-lift and now reflect the Ziggi’s brand. This building remodel, along with new landscaping, creates a brighter and refreshing addition to this community.

“We love the west side neighborhoods and are excited to breathe some life back into the area, for both the residents of these neighborhoods and for the hundreds of college students that live in student housing just up the street,” continues Jill.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, January 8, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.