Ziggi’s Coffee Opens in Thornton, Colorado

Ziggi’s Coffee announced the opening of a new location in Thornton, Colorado. Located at 2671 E. 120th Ave., this new location features an indoor café and convenient drive-thru.

Local franchise owners, Dian Mangalapallil and Sudhir Kumar Peri, are thrilled to join the Ziggi’s Family and bring the taste of Ziggi’s to the east side of Thornton. “We are eager to connect with our community and give many commuters their first cup of coffee in the morning,” says Dian Mangalapallil.

After driving past a Ziggi’s location and trying their delicious coffee, these two were hooked. “This company was a win-win for us, because their coffee and specialty drinks are remarkable, they are a Colorado-based company and the Ziggi’s Team is truly like a family,” continues Mangalapallil. “We wanted to join a company that had the support and resources needed to open a successful franchise location, but with a community-focused approach.”

Ziggi’s Coffee was the perfect opportunity for these franchise owners to join a fast-growing company and keep their community at the center of their business.

To celebrate, the community is invited to a Grand Opening event on Sunday, Jan. 16, where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice.

The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.