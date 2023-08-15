Ziggi's Coffee Opens Three Locations in Colorado

Ziggi's Coffee announced the opening of three new locations in Colorado on August 15. This monumental day also marks the company opening its 75th location. This significant expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and its dedication to serving communities throughout the nation.

With the simultaneous opening of these three new stores, Ziggi's is making a bold statement in the competitive coffee industry. The new locations in Ault, Broomfield and Thornton will provide residents with convenient access to Ziggi's high-quality coffee and exceptional customer service.

Ziggi’s positions itself to become an integral part of every community they join by focusing on drive-thru convenience, friendly service and an extensive menu lineup. They are excited to reach the members of the communities of Ault, Broomfield and Thornton and become part of the fabric of these communities.

"Opening three Ziggi's locations on the same day, including our 75th store, is an exhilarating milestone,” says Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s CEO and Co-founder. “This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers. Our commitment to innovation, quality and creating meaningful connections remains at the center of who we are, and we can’t wait to continue growing in communities throughout the nation.”

Each new Ziggi's location will offer a wide range of handcrafted beverages, including signature drinks like the Gold Rush Cold Brew and Caramel Macchiato. In addition to their extensive coffee menu, Ziggi's also provides a variety of teas, smoothies and other refreshing options, such as their own Energy Drink lineup filled with unique Energy Infusion flavors, like Beach Bum and Just Peachy. To complement their beverages, customers can indulge in a selection of on-the-go breakfast, snack and lunch items.