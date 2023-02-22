Ziggi’s Coffee Preps for Further Growth

Ziggi’s Coffee is continuing to expand their national footprint with an explosive year on the horizon. The brand, who was recently ranked on the 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500, looks to continue providing its customers with fast and convenient service, delicious food and beverages, and a welcoming space to connect and unwind.

Ziggi’s was founded in 2004 by husband-and-wife duo, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, in Colorado, and the brand has been franchising since 2016. From the very beginning, the pair wanted to create a unique space where community members could gather and connect with one another, and they deemed coffee to be the perfect vessel to make this dream a reality. Through many long days, unwavering determination, and sheer passion for their dream, the very first Ziggi’s location was opened in Longmont, Colorado, and the brand hasn’t slowed down since.

“Our journey to where we are now hasn’t always been an easy ride, but seeing just how much we’ve grown over the past few years is absolutely incredible,” says Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “We knew when we started we wanted to build something that was deeper than just coffee, and with Ziggi’s we did just that. Our commitment to quality products and excellent customer service has been a major factor in our success, and we cannot wait to see how many communities Ziggi’s will continue to change in the future.”

Since Ziggi’s began franchising in 2016, the brand has grown to 68 locations throughout 15 states, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon. The brand currently has over 140 locations in various stages of development, with 30 set to open in 2023. With several business models to choose from, a single-sided drive-thru model, a double-sided drive-thru model, and café/drive-thru combination model, Ziggi’s is seeing unparalleled success in franchisee growth.

“We are so excited to continue to bring Ziggi’s to communities across the country,” says Justin Livingston, VP of Franchise Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our main focus has always been to provide our customers with great products and even better customer service, and we are so proud of the work our franchisees have put in to make this happen. We truly believe offering several business models to prospective franchisees allows us to ensure each franchisee is getting the perfect fit for their business goals, allowing them to set their location up for success from the very start. This careful attention to detail has been a major factor in our tremendous growth over the past few years.”

Brandon and Camrin’s dream of creating a welcoming space where customers can start their days off right is one that did not come easily, but the success the brand has seen over the years makes all the hard work worth it. With the care and attention Ziggi’s puts into each of its locations, franchisees can rest assured they will be set up for success, ready to connect with and serve their own communities