Ziggi’s Coffee Preps for Growth in Omaha Area

Ziggi’s Coffee looks to continue its expansion in the state, with goals to open locations in and around the Omaha area. The brand, which was recently ranked on the 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500, provides customers with fast and convenient service, delicious food and beverages, and a welcoming space to connect and unwind. Ziggi’s is eager to bring its innovative menu to the state’s largest city, with hopes of awarding franchise licenses to passionate entrepreneurs in the area who are looking to make a change in their communities.

Founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, the brand has grown to 70 locations throughout 16 states, including one location in Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition, the brand currently has over 140 locations in various stages of development across the country, with 30 that are set to open in 2023. With several business models to choose from, including a single-sided drive-thru model, a double-sided drive-thru model, and a café/drive-thru combination model, Ziggi’s is seeing unparalleled success in franchisee growth.

As the largest city in the state of Nebraska and a popular mid-western travel destination, Omaha is the perfect combination of small-town life and big-city excitement. Home to nearly 1 million residents, the city is consistently ranked as one of the top places to live, thanks to its low cost of living, endless entertainment options, and exciting food and music scene. These factors make Omaha the ideal next stop for Ziggi’s growing franchise family.

“The Omaha area has always been at the top of our list of cities we are interested in seeing Ziggi’s expand to,” says Justin Livingston, VP of Franchise Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “We love the idea of introducing our community-focused brand to a city that puts such a large emphasis on community engagement. We believe Omaha will be a great place for Ziggi’s to thrive.”

Ziggi’s Coffee was created by husband-and-wife duo Brandon and Camrin Knudsen in Colorado. From the very beginning, the pair wanted to establish a unique space where community members could gather and connect with one another, and they deemed coffee to be the perfect vessel to make this dream a reality. Through many long days, unwavering determination, and sheer passion for their dream, the very first Ziggi’s location was opened in Longmont, Colorado, and the brand has not slowed down since.

“As we continue to see Ziggi’s become loved by each of the communities we enter, we continue to see just how important the impacts of a positive business can bring to a community,” continues Livingston. “Our goal with each expansion is to maintain the same superior level of customer service and quality offerings, and our hope is to add Omaha to this list.”

Brandon and Camrin’s dream of creating a welcoming space where customers can start their days off right is one that did not come easily, but the success the brand has seen over the years makes all the hard work worth it. With the care and attention Ziggi’s puts into each of its locations, franchisees can rest assured they will be set up for success, ready to connect with and serve their own communities.