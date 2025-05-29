Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving handcrafted beverages and crave-worthy eats is flipping the script on soda and inviting guests to get ready for a “dirty summer” with the nationwide launch of its brand-new Dirty Soda lineup starting on June 3rd.

Following a successful five-month pilot program that garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, Ziggi’s is proud to be one of the first national coffee chains to embrace this emerging drink category. Now available at all locations, the brand’s one-of-a-kind Dirty Soda creations are shaking up the beverage scene with bold flavors and nostalgic flair.

Available just in time to beat the summer heat, the Dirty Soda menu from Ziggi’s Coffee features 22 signature recipes, each crafted with a mix of soda bases, flavor infusions, fruit purées, candy toppings and creamy finishes. Customers can choose from a variety of bases, including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Mug Root Beer (caffeine-free), Starry, Mountain Dew and even lemonade. Creativity abounds for guests as they can choose to concoct their own blends, or they can select one of Ziggi’s Coffee’s fun creations including:

Very Cherry – An enticing blend of Dr. Pepper, almond flavor, and smooth vanilla cream finished with a cherry on top for the ultimate fizzy throwback.

– An enticing blend of Dr. Pepper, almond flavor, and smooth vanilla cream finished with a cherry on top for the ultimate fizzy throwback. Bruce – Dive into a sea of flavor with Starry, blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple, vanilla cream and a gummy shark swimming on top.

– Dive into a sea of flavor with Starry, blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple, vanilla cream and a gummy shark swimming on top. Neon Wave – Ride the wave with Mountain Dew, blue raspberry, coconut, pineapple and a splash of lime juice, finished with raspberry cold foam for a fruity twist that’s all thrill, no chill.

“We’re innovators at heart and we saw an opportunity to disrupt the coffee space by offering more than just coffee,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Ziggi’s Coffee. “With Dirty Soda, we tapped into a growing trend, embraced the blank slate in front of us and created something that’s uniquely ours. This launch is not only fun and fresh – it’s strategic. It opens the door to new customers, new dayparts and new ways for people to experience Ziggi’s. We’re just getting started and there is more to come.”

Dirty Sodas will be available at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations in 20 oz and 32 oz sizes, prices may vary by location, but will be between $2.69 and $4.69. Each drink can also be fully customized with Ziggi’s three unique preparation styles, which are an exclusive offering not commonly found among other Dirty Soda concepts:

Floated – A Ziggi’s signature, drinks are blended with vanilla powder to create a creamy, soda float experience, topped with an extra splash of soda.

– A Ziggi’s signature, drinks are blended with vanilla powder to create a creamy, soda float experience, topped with an extra splash of soda. Frozen – A slushie-style option blended with ice for a cool, refreshing twist.

– A slushie-style option blended with ice for a cool, refreshing twist. Cold Foam – A light, creamy topping that adds a smooth finish to any Dirty Soda. This chilled foam can be layered on top of any drink, blending in gradually to enhance each sip.

“We’ve had so much fun bringing Dirty Soda to life at Ziggi’s,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Each recipe is designed to surprise and delight customers – from nostalgic flavor mashups to unique textures like popping boba. We’ve made the drinks super accessible with a lower price point than many other specialty offerings without compromising on quality. Whether it’s someone’s first experience at Ziggi’s or becomes their daily treat, we want every guest to feel the playful energy behind this menu.

For those curious to see what all the fizz is about, Ziggi’s Coffee is offering guests a limited-time chance to try a 20 oz Signature Dirty Soda for free. They simply need to visit www.ziggiscoffee.net/dirtysoda/, enter their email and they will receive a coupon code to redeem through online orders only at any participating Ziggi’s location starting now through launch.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher‑quality beverages and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.