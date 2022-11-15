Ziggi’s Coffee Releases Holiday Lineup

Ziggi’s Coffee is spreading holiday cheer with their festive offerings this holiday season. Beginning on Monday, November 14, customers can begin to experience the taste of the holidays by swinging by Ziggi’s and enjoying a seasonal treat.

Ziggi’s is bringing back the classic Eggnog Latte, made with real eggnog, and the fan-favorite, Candy Cane Crunch, a peppermint bark latte topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes. The company, known for their innovative recipes, is introducing two new flavors for customers to enjoy all season long: The Mistletoe Latte and the Yuletide Infusion. The Mistletoe Latte is a festive combination of cranberry, white chocolate, brown sugar cinnamon and oat milk, topped with shimmery cranberry crystals. The Yuletide Infusion is the perfect drink to fuel any holiday tradition, old or new, with the invigorating taste of a cinnamon and cranberry infused energy drink. The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a bite of the Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop*, a sweet combination of chocolate peppermint cake, chocolate icing and crushed peppermint candy.

“The holiday season is a beloved time of year here at Ziggi’s,” says Kathryn Bleeker, Ziggi’s Director of Marketing. “This is a time where we can all slow down, spend time with loved ones and get caught up in the nostalgia the season brings. We are excited to be part of your traditions this year and look forward to sharing our festive flavors with you.”

To start the season with extra joy, customers can earn 2x points on any holiday menu purchase from November 14 – November 20. In addition to this in-app offer, Ziggi's is spreading cheer all season long. Be sure to stay tuned-in to their social channels to learn more.