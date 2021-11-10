Ziggi's Coffee Releases Holiday Menu

Ziggi’s Coffee has perfected the ultimate lineup of holiday flavors for a merry and bright season. Beginning on Tuesday, November 9th, an assortment of delicious holiday treats will be available for the whole family to enjoy.

Feel the warmth this season with the new Spiced Cookie Latte and the return of customer favorites including the Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Express, Candy Cane Crunch, and Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pop. These seasonal goodies are perfectly paired with hanging up the lights, watching holiday classics and singing festive carols. Each drink can be made hot, iced or blended to enhance every holiday festivity.

“Our inspiration for this year’s holiday menu is to bring a bit of joy to our customers who have brought us so much happiness throughout the year,” says Kathryn Bleeker, Director of Marketing at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Our community has surrounded us with incredible support and we want to spread a little holiday cheer with a wonderful moment they can look forward to as they enjoy one of our seasonal treats.”

This year’s holiday lineup features:

Eggnog Latte - A holiday classic filled to the brim with creamy eggnog, our signature espresso and topped with nutmeg-dusted whipped cream.

Spiced Cookie Latte - Combined with espresso, this latte brings out the taste of freshly baked shortbread cookies with a touch of cinnamon and brown sugar flavor. It’s then decorated with a swirl of whipped cream and glistening raw sugar crystals.

Candy Cane Crunch - Stay jolly during the hustle and bustle of the season with this espresso-based drink featuring peppermint bark sauce that is topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

Peppermint Express - Believe in the magic of the season once more when you experience the combination of steamed milk and peppermint bark sauce topped with whipped cream and festive green sprinkles. This holiday treat is caffeine-free and kidZone approved.

Peppermint Chocolate Cake Pops - Unwrap the perfect treat and try our seasonal chocolate cake pop, dipped in chocolate frosting and topped with crushed peppermint candy. Selection and availability may vary by location.

These holiday treats are available from November 9, 2021 - January 3, 2022, at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations. Indulge with Ziggi’s Coffee this holiday season and don’t forget that bagged whole bean coffee, single-serve pods and gift cards make great gifts for all the coffee-lovers on your list! You can place your order online at ziggiscoffee.com/shop or stop by your local Ziggi’s Coffee location.