Ziggi’s Coffee Rolls Out Limited-Time S’mores Blender Beverage

Ziggi’s Coffee is rolling out its new limited-time beverage: the S’mores Blender. To generate summertime cheer, the brand has announced it will be offering the S’mores Blender at all of its locations throughout the country starting on July 17th while supplies last.

Made with toasted marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and graham cracker crumbs, the Smore’s Blender is the ultimate summertime indulgence designed to excite customers of all ages. The LTO beverage is available in all cold sizes (16oz, 20oz, 24oz, 32oz), including a coffee-free version in the brand’s kidZone size (10oz).

Ziggi’s Coffee has created an original, handcrafted frozen blender, featuring the quintessential flavors of the season. The S’mores Blender was created with the goal of transporting customers back to summers spent around crackling fires, spending time with friends and family, and overall evoking the nostalgia of summer nights.

“During the hot summer months, we’re constantly looking for a way to cool down, and a frozen treat always helps,” says Dani Wanner, VP of Operations at Ziggi’s Coffee. “We’re excited to share the iconic taste of s’mores with our customers and offer a festive way to cool down and celebrate this summer at Ziggi’s.”

Since its founding in 2004, Ziggi’s Coffee has dedicated itself to delivering superior products and service in a unique and convenient way. The brand continues to innovate its menu, creating novelty beverages and food items each season to spark joy and satisfy customer demand. Today, Ziggi’s Coffee has grown to 72 drive-thru and coffee shop locations throughout the country, bringing a warm and welcoming place where communities can connect over familiar flavors and new favorites.