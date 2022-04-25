Ziggi’s Coffee Signs New Franchisees in Illinois

Ziggi’s Coffee welcomes new franchise owners to the Ziggi’s Coffee family. Brandon and Kiley Chaplain are planning to open their new Ziggi’s location in Marion, Illinois. As active members in this community, Marion was the perfect place to open their Ziggi’s location and continue to positively impact those around them.

"We were drawn to franchising with Ziggi’s because they have incredible processes in place that allow us the luxury of opening a new business without the challenges of starting from scratch,” says Brandon Chaplain. “In addition to the structure, Ziggi’s has a terrific menu that is unlike any other. We saw the opportunity to introduce this concept in our community and ran with it.”

With the same attention to detail that has gone into creating the perfect cup of coffee, the Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise opportunity was created after over a decade of running successful café and drive-thru locations. Ziggi’s developed a process and system for franchises to duplicate and launched their national franchise program in 2016 and has since experienced great success.

Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.