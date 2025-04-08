Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of eats and treats, is making Tax Day more rewarding this year with a special promotion. On Tuesday, April 15th, customers visiting any Ziggi’s Coffee location will receive a Tax Day scratch ticket, while supplies last, with a surprise offer that can be redeemed from April 15th – April 22nd. In addition to the Tax Day fun, Ziggi’s Coffee is rolling out three brand-new, limited-time menu items to celebrate the season, featuring vibrant, colorful flavors like the Apple Pucker Punch and the creamy Horchata Blender. These new items will also be part of the exclusive Tax Day deals, alongside other signature menu offerings.

Guests will reveal one randomly selected, tax-themed deal per scratch ticket. Offers include:

Ziggi’s Return – $1, $2, or $3 off a next purchase

– $1, $2, or $3 off a next purchase W2 for One – Buy one, get one free drink (of equal or lesser value)

– Buy one, get one free drink (of equal or lesser value) Claim Your Dependent – Free kidZone drink with the purchase of a full menu drink

– Free kidZone drink with the purchase of a full menu drink Taste Bud Audit – 50% off a seasonal drink (Apple Pucker Punch or Horchata Blender)

– 50% off a seasonal drink (Apple Pucker Punch or Horchata Blender) Delicious Deduction – $1 off a breakfast sandwich or burrito

– $1 off a breakfast sandwich or burrito Itemized Indulgence – $1 off any Blender, including the new Horchata Blender

“At Ziggi’s, we believe every day deserves a little reward—especially Tax Day,” said Dani Wanner, Vice President of Operations and Product Development at Ziggi’s Coffee. “Whether it’s a pick-me-up or a moment of indulgence, our spring menu and scratch ticket giveaway are our way of giving back to our guests with something fun, flavorful and totally worth the stop.”

Whether customers are seeking a bold burst of energy or a smooth moment of comfort, Ziggi’s Coffee offers a variety of perfect spring drinks and a delicious treat to match every moment, including:

Apple Pucker Punch – A refreshing Energy Infusion that offers a burst of tart green apple with a hint of sweet coconut. This flavor can also be enjoyed as a caffeine-free Sparkling Soda. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz and 32oz sizes starting at $4.95.

– A refreshing Energy Infusion that offers a burst of tart green apple with a hint of sweet coconut. This flavor can also be enjoyed as a caffeine-free Sparkling Soda. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24oz and 32oz sizes starting at $4.95. Horchata Blender – A creamy and icy blend of milk, cinnamon and vanilla. Prepared standard as caffeine-free but customizable with coffee. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24 oz and 32oz sizes starting at $6.35.

– A creamy and icy blend of milk, cinnamon and vanilla. Prepared standard as caffeine-free but customizable with coffee. Available in 16oz, 20oz, 24 oz and 32oz sizes starting at $6.35. Strawberry Cake Pop – A deliciously sweet bite-sized treat perfect for the spring and summer months, starting at $2.99.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality beverages and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.