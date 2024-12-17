Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 906 N Rose Hill Rd in Rose Hill, on Tuesday, December 31 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 18 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by franchisees Adam Frey and his business partner, this location will be the very first Ziggi’s Coffee in Kansas. The 865 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the very first Ziggi’s Coffee location in Kansas, located in the wonderful community of Rose Hill,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “At Ziggi’s Coffee, our mission is to provide an exceptional customer experience alongside a diverse selection of high-quality food and beverages. We are excited to serve the residents of Rose Hill and become a valued part of the community.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located in south-central Kansas, Ziggi’s Coffee of Rose Hill aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“What attracted us to Ziggi’s Coffee was its commitment to fostering community and creating meaningful connections,” said Adam Frey, Franchise Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee in Rose Hill. “As lifelong Wichita residents, we felt that Rose Hill is an up-and-coming community filled with friendly people we are excited to serve and be a part of. We’re thrilled to bring this brand’s high-quality products, exceptional service and welcoming atmosphere to Kansas for the very first time.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Rose Hill are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.