Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages, and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 102 W. Greenwood Street in Abbeville, on Tuesday, December 10 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 10 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first-time franchisee, Ahmed Khaled, this will be South Carolina’s first Ziggi’s Coffee. The 3,000 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a café and a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas, and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies, and cake pops.

“We are excited to partner with Ahmed Khaled to open the first Ziggi’s Coffee location in South Carolina,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s Coffee is dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience, paired with a wide variety of top-quality food and beverage choices. We are excited to serve the residents of Abbeville and contribute as a trusted business partner to this vibrant community.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect, and deepen their relationships. Located in northwest South Carolina, Ziggi’s Coffee of Abbeville aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites, and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“I’m excited to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to Abbeville, SC. Our goal is to provide a place where every member of the community can enjoy great products, outstanding customer service and a welcoming atmosphere,” said Ahmed Khaled, Franchise Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Abbeville. “Abbeville is a small, close-knit town with a strong sense of community, and I am confident it’s the perfect location for Ziggi’s Coffee to thrive.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Abbeville are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.