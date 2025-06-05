Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 15251 FM 2590 in Amarillo, TX on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:00 AM. The new location is expected to add nearly 18 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by local franchisees, Becky and Floyd Lane, this marks their second location in Amarillo – the first being at 9402 Hillside Rd., Ste 206. The 1,900 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a café and drive-thru design to accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Amarillo, located at 15251 FM 2590, will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From June 16 to June 22, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

June 16 – 50% Off Menu Drinks: Guests can fuel their day with 50% off a menu drink in any size, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

Guests can fuel their day with 50% off a menu drink in any size, perfect for a midday pick-me-up. June 17 – Cancer Survivorship Center Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting the Cancer Survivorship Center. 20% of all-day sales will be donated.

Guests can make an impact by supporting the Cancer Survivorship Center. 20% of all-day sales will be donated. June 18 – 50% Off Food Item with 16oz Drink Purchase: Customers can enjoy 50% off a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last.

Customers can enjoy 50% off a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last. June 19 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year.

Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year. June 20 – BOGO Drinks Day: Guests who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

Guests who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free. June 21 – $1.49 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1.49 with a selection of unique new flavors.

Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1.49 with a selection of unique new flavors. June 22 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase while supplies last, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We’re excited to announce the opening our second Ziggi’s Coffee in Amarillo,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Expanding our presence here reflects our confidence in the community’s growth and our commitment to providing great coffee to even more residents. We look forward to serving the Amarillo community for years to come.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located in northern Texas, Ziggi’s Coffee of Amarillo aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“Opening our second Ziggi’s Coffee in Amarillo is a proud milestone,” said Becky Lane, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Amarillo. “I was born and raised in Amarillo, and my family and I have called this community home for over 30 years. We’ve seen it grow and evolve, and it’s been rewarding to be part of that journey. We look forward to officially opening our doors and serving both new and returning guests.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Amarillo are from Monday – Friday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 7:00AM – 7:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.