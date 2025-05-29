Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 1130 Main Ave South, Suite A, Brookings, SD on Tuesday, June 3 at 6:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 30 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael and Liz Minor, this will be South Dakota’s fourth Ziggi’s Coffee. The 2,056 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a café and drive-thru design to accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Brookings located at 1130 Main Ave South, Suite A will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From June 9 to June 15, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

June 9 – 50% Off Menu Drinks: Guests can fuel their day with 50% off a menu drink in any size, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

June 10 – Margo's Place Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting Margo's Place. 20% of all-day sales will be donated.

June 11 – 50% Off Food Item with 16oz Drink Purchase: Customers can enjoy 50% off a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last.

June 12 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year.

June 13 – BOGO Drinks Day: Guests who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

June 14 – $1.49 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1.49 with a selection of unique new flavors.

June 15 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase while supplies last, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We’re excited to announce the opening of Ziggi’s Coffee in Brookings,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “With its growing community and vibrant energy, we’re eager to share the Ziggi’s Coffee experience with guests. We look forward to becoming part of the Brookings community and contributing to its continued growth.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located just a few blocks south of South Dakota State University in eastern South Dakota, Ziggi’s Coffee of Brookings aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“Opening Ziggi’s Coffee of Brookings is a proud moment for our family,” said Michael Minor, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Brookings. “Having grown up just south of Brookings on a farm and attended South Dakota State University, this community is close to my heart. My wife, Liz, and I share a passion for coffee, and we’re thrilled to bring our second Ziggi’s Coffee to the area and our first in this vibrant community. We look forward to connecting with residents, supporting the town’s growth and providing a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy great coffee.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Brookings are from 6:00AM – 8:00PM daily.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.