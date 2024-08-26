Ziggi’s Coffee announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 6409 N. Biscay St. Denver, CO 80249, on Tuesday, August 27 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 19 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by sister duo Nicole Byrne and Jennifer Zachman, the new 624 sq. ft. Ziggi’s Coffee on Biscay Street will feature a drive-thru design with a convenient walk-up window, outdoor fire pit and EV Charging stations to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos and paninis to baked goods like breads, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of Ziggi’s Coffee across our home state of Colorado,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Nicole and Jennifer approached us as they saw a need for an exceptional coffee shop in the Biscay Street area. We look forward to them opening their doors as they are passionate about serving quality coffee and handcrafted drinks to new and returning guests throughout Denver.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located in Northeastern Colorado, Ziggi’s Coffee of Biscay Street aims to be a local community hub and a place where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening date of our Ziggi’s Coffee location on Biscay,” said Nicole Byrne, local franchise owner, Ziggi’s Coffee of Biscay Street. “We have always wanted a local space where neighbors and friends can come together while enjoying a great cup of coffee. After falling in love with the premium coffee and versatile menu offerings at Ziggi’s Coffee of Fort Collins, Jennifer and I were inspired to open a Ziggi’s Coffee location of our own. We look forward to growing our family-operated business and are grateful for this opportunity to serve our friends, family and neighbors in the Denver area – we know they are going to love it.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.