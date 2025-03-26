Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 1270 Highway 212 W in Granite Falls, MN 56241 on Tuesday, April 1 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 22 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by local franchisees, Joseph and Ashlee Edman, this location will be the very first Ziggi’s Coffee in Minnesota. The 865 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Granite Falls will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From April 7 to April 13, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

April 7 – 50% Off Hot Drinks: Customers can fuel their day with a purchase of a hot drink in any size for 50% off, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

Customers can fuel their day with a purchase of a hot drink in any size for 50% off, perfect for a midday pick-me-up. April 8 – Yellow Medicine East Schools Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting the Yellow Medicine East Schools Mascot Project. 20% of all-day sales and sales from those who mention the fundraiser will be donated.

Guests can make an impact by supporting the Yellow Medicine East Schools Mascot Project. 20% of all-day sales and sales from those who mention the fundraiser will be donated. April 9 – Free 16oz Drink with Burrito or Breakfast Sandwich Purchase: Loyalty members can enjoy a complimentary 16oz drink of their choice with the purchase of a burrito or sandwich item.

Loyalty members can enjoy a complimentary 16oz drink of their choice with the purchase of a burrito or sandwich item. April 10 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year : Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter the contest for a chance to win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year.

: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter the contest for a chance to win Free Ziggi’s Coffee for a Year. April 11 – BOGO Drinks Day: Loyalty members who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

Loyalty members who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free. April 12 – $1 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1 with a selection of unique new flavors.

Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1 with a selection of unique new flavors. April 13 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of the very first Ziggi’s Coffee location in Minnesota, located in the wonderful community of Granite Falls,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “We’re also proud to mark this occasion by debuting our brand-new Dirty Soda Menu. The grand opening of our Granite Falls location represents not only the growth of our brand but also an exciting enhancement to our menu offerings.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect, and deepen their relationships. Located in southwestern Minnesota, Ziggi’s Coffee of Granite Falls aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites, and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“As a fifth-generation Granite Falls resident, this town holds a special place in my heart,” said Joseph Edman, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Granite Falls. “Opening our very first location here in my hometown is an incredible honor. Ziggi’s felt like the perfect fit for our community—they genuinely value small businesses and appreciate the unique charm of small towns. We’re eager to bring people together over great coffee and create a welcoming space.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Granite Falls are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM.