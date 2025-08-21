Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 1260 N 8th St. in Medford, WI on Tuesday, August 26 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 15 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by Steven and Rachel Lawrence along with Pete Stamov, this will be the very first Ziggi’s Coffee in Wisconsin. The 2,060 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a café and drive-thru design to accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Medford located at 1260 N 8th St. will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From September 1 to September 7, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

September 1 – 50% Off Menu Drinks: Guests can fuel their day with 50% off a menu drink in any size, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

September 2 – Welcomed Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting Welcomed, a nonprofit that surrounds foster families with dedicated volunteers who provide meals, childcare and more to vulnerable children. 20% of all-day sales will be donated.

September 3 – 50% Off Food Item with 16oz Drink Purchase: Customers can enjoy 50% off a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last.

September 4 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year.

September 5 – BOGO Drinks Day: Guests who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

September 6 – $1.49 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1.49 with a selection of unique new flavors.

September 7 – $4 Energy Infusions: Guests can enjoy any size Energy Infusion for just $4 – perfect for powering through whatever the day brings.

“We’re excited to celebrate the opening of the very first Ziggi’s Coffee location in Wisconsin,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “This opening highlights our ongoing growth and our dedication to building connections with new communities as we bring the Ziggi’s experience to more people nationwide.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located in north-central Wisconsin, Ziggi’s Coffee of Medford aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“We are honored to open the very first Ziggi’s Coffee location in Wisconsin and to bring the brand’s values and vision to our own community,” said Steven Lawrence, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Medford. “Having lived in Medford for five years, with Rachel being a lifelong resident of the area, we’ve seen the need for a place where people can gather over great coffee. We’re proud to bring Ziggi’s Coffee to the community and look forward to creating a space where personal connections can be brewed.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Medford are from Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 8:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 8:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards. For more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis. To view the terms and conditions for Medford’s opening week promotions, visit: www.ziggiscoffee.com/medford-opening-week-terms-and-conditions/.