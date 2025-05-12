Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 2903 Oak Grove Road in Poplar Bluff, MO on Tuesday, May 20 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 20 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by local franchisees, Ben and Niome Clark, this will be Missouri’s fourth Ziggi’s Coffee. The 900 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. Recently, Ziggi’s Coffee expanded its offerings with Dirty Soda, a new and distinctive alternative to traditional coffee and soda options. This Dirty Soda lineup highlights a variety of creative and refreshing beverages crafted with popular soda bases, enhanced with a mix of flavors, fruit purees, candy toppings and creamy finishes. In addition to drinks, the brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

In honor of its grand opening, Ziggi’s Coffee of Poplar Bluff located at 2903 Oak Grove Road will offer a week of exciting promotions to celebrate the occasion. From May 26 to June 1, guests can enjoy a variety of daily deals to make their visit even more rewarding:

May 26 – 50% Off Menu Drinks: Guests can fuel their day with 50% off a menu drink in any size, perfect for a midday pick-me-up.

May 27 – Boys & Girls Club of Heartland Fundraiser: Guests can make an impact by supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Heartland. 20% of all-day sales will be donated.

May 28 – 50% Off Food Item with 16oz Drink Purchase: Customers can enjoy 50% a food item of their choice with the purchase of any 16oz drink, while supplies last.

May 29 – Enter to Win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year: Loyalty members who purchase an item can scan their app to enter for a chance to win Free Ziggi's Coffee for a Year.

May 30 – BOGO Drinks Day: Guests who buy one drink, can get another of equal or lesser value for free.

May 31 – $1.49 20oz Dirty Soda: Guests can enjoy a refreshing twist on their favorite 20oz soda for only $1.49 with a selection of unique new flavors.

June 1 – Scratcher Event: Every customer will receive a scratch card with every purchase while supplies last, offering a chance to win a special deal for a future visit.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest location in Poplar Bluff,” said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “With several thriving locations throughout Missouri, we’re truly grateful for the support of our customers and look forward to bringing exceptional service and coffee to the Poplar Bluff community.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect and deepen their relationships. Located in northern Poplar Bluff in southeastern Missouri, Ziggi’s Coffee of Poplar Bluff aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“Bringing Ziggi’s Coffee to Poplar Bluff is a proud milestone for our family. After living here for over a decade, we recognized the need for a coffee shop on the northern side of town that offers exceptional coffee and an inviting space,” said Ben Clark, Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Poplar Bluff. “We look forward to building a dedicated team, serving our neighbors and creating moments of joy to guests throughout each day. This new venture is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Poplar Bluff are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM.

