Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and a wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 102 Jim Benton Court in Savannah, on Tuesday, December 31 at 5:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 10 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by first-time franchisee, Gregory Brown, this will be Georgia’s second Ziggi’s Coffee. The 865 sq. ft. coffee shop will include a convenient drive-thru design to better accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and paninis to baked goods like bread, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“We are excited to partner with Gregory Brown to open the second Ziggi’s Coffee location in Georgia,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Ziggi’s Coffee is dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience, paired with a wide variety of top-quality food and beverage choices. We are excited to serve the residents of Savannah and contribute as a trusted business partner to this vibrant community.”

All Ziggi’s Coffee locations are a welcoming place for people to come together, connect, and deepen their relationships. Located in southeastern Georgia, Ziggi’s Coffee of Savannah aims to be a local community hub where everyone feels welcome and where residents can enjoy not only a delightful cup of coffee but also a warm smile, delicious bites, and a friendly atmosphere to brighten their day.

“What attracted me to Ziggi’s Coffee was the strong sense of community. It is a brand that values working together to build something meaningful,” said Gregory Brown, Franchise Owner of Ziggi’s Coffee of Savannah. “I’m excited to be part of a brand that focuses on delivering the best service and high-quality products while also offering a variety of drink options that keep things fresh and exciting for our customers.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Savannah are Monday – Friday from 5:00AM – 7:00PM and Saturday – Sunday from 6:00AM – 7:00PM.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.