Ziggi’s Coffee announced it is lending its support to U.S. athletes competing in Paris by adding a little extra fuel to perform.

This month, the best athletes in the world will compete in hopes of becoming an international sports superstar. Those who end up on the podium will not only be champions of their respective sport, but ‘energized’ by greatness. To support U.S. athletes in Paris, Ziggi’s Coffee is offering a special incentive to encourage them to give their best performance. Specifically,

Any athlete who breaks a world record will be awarded complimentary 16 oz beverages for LIFE.

Any athlete who receives a medal (but does not set a world record) will receive complimentary 16 oz beverages for the next four years.

Any athlete who competes will receive complimentary 16 oz beverages for one year in appreciation of his/her effort and for representing the U.S. on the world’s largest stage.

“There’s nothing more exciting than watching our nation’s most talented athletes compete against the very best in the world,” said Brandon Knudsen, CEO of Ziggi’s Coffee. “Everyone at Ziggi’s Coffee is proud of the athletes representing our great country and thought it would be fun to provide a little incentive for them in Paris and to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication. We wish them luck and will be cheering them on back at home.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is also getting in the spirit of the games with the launch of its Stars & Stripes Soda, a vibrant fusion of blue raspberry and lime topped with sweet, whipped cream, festive cranberry sugar and an American flag. Launching on Friday, July 26, this limited-time treat is available for order exclusively online and through the Ziggi’s Rewards loyalty app.

Additionally, Ziggi’s Coffee is unveiling its In It To Win It Visit Challenge, designed to ignite the competitive spirit of its guests. Starting Friday, July 26th, each visit to a local Ziggi’s will bring customers one step closer to victory. By aiming for bronze, silver or gold status, customers can unlock exciting rewards through the loyalty program. To participate, customers simply need to use their Ziggi’s Rewards account with each qualifying purchase and watch their accomplishments add up.

Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.