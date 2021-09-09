Ziggi’s Coffee's Fall Flavors Return to Stores

Fall has arrived at Ziggi’s Coffee with the return of seasonal favorites and the launch of new limited-time offerings, available now. These perfectly picked flavors include the Pumpkin Pie Latte, Pumpkin Autumn Cold Brew and new chai flavors featuring CharlieJoe Chai.

To help kick off the fall festivities, Ziggi’s Coffee is also offering up some indulgent treats with its seasonal favorite Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread as well as the “fall-ternative” gluten-free pumpkin bread and the new limited-time Caramel Apple Cake Pops. Also available and featured on its kidZone menu are two kid-friendly drinks, the new caffeine-free Candy Apple and the Pumpkin Pie Steamer, which are sure to satisfy the whole family.

“As we settle into the season, Ziggi’s Coffee is excited to spice things up this year with new items like the Spicy Oat Milk Chai Latte and the kidZone Candy Apple, while continuing to offer our familiar favorites like the Pumpkin Pie Lattesays said Kathryn Bleeker, Director of Marketing for Ziggi’s Coffee. “From our comforting classics to our fresh new flavors, we’ve got a fall lineup that our customers are going to love.”

Familiar Fall Flavors

Pumpkin Pie Latte: This pick of the patch is always in season at Ziggi’s Coffee. Enjoy hot, iced or blended and for a limited-time, sugar-free.

Pumpkin Autumn Cold Brew: A delicious pumpkin flavored cold brew, topped with pumpkin cold foam, available for a limited-time.

Falling for Chai

New Chai Flavors: Warm up with the rich complex flavor of chai. Featuring new recipes from CharlieJoe Chai, these handcrafted, India-inspired teas will warm your body and soul.

Iced - Vanilla Cinna-Bee Chai Latte. New sweet vanilla bee chai poured over ice and topped with a cinnamon vanilla cold foam.

Spicy Oat Milk Chai Latte – Our new, bold and spicy chai combined with a dairy-free oat milk.

Sweet Treats

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread

Caramel Apple Cake Pops

KidZone Drinks